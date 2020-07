MARQUETTE, MI-- Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Upper Peninsula Tuesday.

Marquette, Menominee and Mackinac counties reported one each, while Iron County reported two. That brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.P. during the pandemic to 443. Eighteen people have died from the virus.

The State of Michigan confirmed 669 new cases Tuesday as part of its daily count. Sixteen people reportedly died.