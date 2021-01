WASHINGTON, D.C.-- U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow released this statement following the U.S. House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Last week, our nation experienced a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol inspired and encouraged by the current President of the United States. Our country cannot heal and move forward without accountability and justice. When the article of impeachment comes before the Senate, I intend to support removing Donald Trump from office.”