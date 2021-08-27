Senator Stabenow, U.S. Department of Agriculture Announce Dairy Donation Program

WASHINGTON—Senator Debbie Stabenow joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Michigan Milk Producers Association, and Food Council of Michigan to announce the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program.

Under the program, eligible dairy organizations will partner with nonprofit food assistance organizations that distribute food to individuals and families in need. Those partnerships may apply for and receive reimbursements to cover some expenses related to eligible dairy product donations.

Stabenow says the Dairy Donation Program will make it easier for dairy farmers to donate milk and other dairy products which will help feed vulnerable Americans.

The establishment of the program is part of $6 billion in pandemic assistance USDA announced in March. It follows USDA’s announcement of the $350 million Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program for dairy farmers, which became available on Aug. 19. It is the second part of an over $2 billion comprehensive package to help the dairy industry recover from the pandemic and make it more resilient during future challenges.

For more information, see the USDA program page at https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/ddp