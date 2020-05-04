Seney Wildlife Refuge closed to some activities, open to others

SENEY, MI-- The Seney National Wildlife Refuge is modifying operations to comply with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services suggestions.

The visitor center remains closed and all public events scheduled for May are canceled, but officials say outdoor spaces will remain open. More than 10 miles of foot paths can be used for hiking; miles of backcountry roads are open for hiking or bicycling; and the Marshland Wildlife Drive will open May 15, as will the fishing loop and designated pools for fishing.

To keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier refuge officials are asking visitors to continue to practice “leave no trace” principles.