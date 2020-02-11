Sheriff seeks help for inmate; mental health system 'broken'

By 1 minute ago

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI--   A sheriff in Sault Ste. Marie is using social media to plead for assistance for a mentally ill jail inmate. 

Credit Facebook

Chippewa County Sheriff Michael Bitnar posted a long message on Facebook, saying Michigan's mental health system is "broken.” The sheriff says he's tried “over and over” to get help for the man, a Vietnam veteran.

Bitnar says the man was found incompetent to stand trial in December, but a bed at a state psychiatric hospital won't be available until June.

The Facebook post has been shared by more than 600 people.

Tags: 
Chippewa County Sheriff Michael Bitnar
mental health system
mentally ill inmate
Sault Ste. Marie