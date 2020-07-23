Six chances to get tested for COVID-19 in the UP Friday and Saturday

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Michigan National Guard will assist with COVID-19 testing in six Upper Peninsula communities this week.

On Friday testing will be held at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; in the St. Ignace Area Schools parking lot from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the Kingsford Middle/High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday testing takes place at the Forest Park School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Luce County Road Commission garage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the Menominee High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free, drive-through testing is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan State Police and local health departments.