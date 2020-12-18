Six men indicted in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP)-- A federal grand jury has indicted six men on charges of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The men were arrested in October in what authorities describe as a plot by anti-government extremists angry over the Democratic governor's policies to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Five of the defendants are from Michigan and the other is from Delaware.

The indictment released Thursday alleges that they conducted surveillance of Whitmer's vacation house in northern Michigan and conducted live-fire training exercises. Defense attorneys have said their clients were “big talkers” who didn’t intend to follow through on the alleged plan.