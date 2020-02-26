Snowmobile fatality in eastern U.P.

WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, MI-- Another person has died in a snowmobile accident in the U.P.

It happened Tuesday around 12:40 p.m. on Trail #452 near Wide Water Road in Chippewa County’s Whitefish Township. Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post say the lone snowmobiler lost control of his sled, left the trail and struck a tree.

The driver, Zachary Snider, 28, of Hart, MI was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitefish Fire and EMS and the Department of Natural Resources assisted in the investigation.