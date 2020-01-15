Snowmobile incidents keep Schoolcraft County deputies busy

MANISTIQUE, MI-- The Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a number of snowmobile situations lately.

Friday around 11 a.m. deputies responded to Trail 413 south of Steuben on a report of a snowmobile on fire. They found a fully burnt machine.

Mechanical failure is blamed for the fire.

On Monday deputies were dispatched to an accident on Trail 7 near County Road 437. They say a 69-year-old woman missed a turn in the trail and hit a tree. She was airlifted from the scene.

About 20 minutes later another snowmobile accident was reported on Trail 7 near County Road 440. Officers found a rider who had missed a turn and collided with a tree.

Officials are reminding snowmobilers to be extra safe on the trails.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in any of the incidents.