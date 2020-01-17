Snowmobile patrols ramp up this weekend

NEWBERRY, MI-- Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are increasing snow patrols across the U.P. this holiday weekend.

The DNR says the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend is always a busy one. Officers will join local, state and federal law enforcement to make sure snowmobilers “Ride Right.”

The most recent snowmobile fatality happened Wednesday night in Sault Ste. Marie. Last January, five snowmobile fatalities occurred in Michigan on the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Alcohol or drugs were confirmed in three of the events and four of those deaths occurred in the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR’s Ride Right snowmobile safety campaign offers snowmobilers several reminders, including to ride on the right side of the trail, ride at a safe speed and ride sober.