Snowmobile trail access increased in western UP

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has secured permanent trail easements in the western U.P.

In the first of two transactions the DNR purchased 56 miles of 30-foot trail access in portions of Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron and Ontonagon counties. The easements were acquired from the Keweenaw Land Association of Ironwood. Most of the mileage is currently for snowmobile use.

The second transaction involved the purchase of 11 miles of 30-foot trail easement in Ontonagon County from Lyme Timber of Hanover, New Hampshire.

For more information on those trail sections see the December agenda for the Michigan Natural Resources Commission at Michigan.gov/NRC.