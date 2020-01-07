Snowmobiler dies in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI-- An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in Keweenaw County Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials were dispatched to Trail #3 near Lac La Belle Road just before 5 p.m. Deputies say a 49-year-old man was northbound with a group of snowmobilers when he missed a curve and went off the trail. His snowmobile became airborne and the driver was ejected.

Both people at the crash site and emergency personnel performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, pending notification of family.

Officials say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.