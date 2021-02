Champion Township, Mich - A snowmobiler remains hospitalized following an accident with a logging truck in Champion Township. Details remain sketchy, but State Police say the accident happened Thursday at about 4pm on US-41 just east of Koski Corners. A DNR officer was first at the scene and reported that the male snowmobiler was unconscious but had a pulse. The man was taken to UPHS Marquette and remains in the intensive care unit. The incident is still under investigation.