Snowmobiler killed in Crystal Falls crash

CRYSTAL FALLS, MI-- A Crystal Falls man had died in a snowmobile accident in Iron County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on Trail 113 south of Superior Avenue in Crystal Falls. Preliminary investigation shows the 42-year-old driver was northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. The snowmobile hit a tree and ejected the driver.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police accident investigators, Iron County Search and Rescue and Iron County Central Dispatch.