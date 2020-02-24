Snowmobiler killed in Iron County, Wisconsin

MERCER, WI-- An llinois man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Iron County, Wisconsin Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:55 a.m. to Trail 10 in the town of Mercer. A snowmobile had apparently gone off the trail and struck a tree. The driver was unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful. The 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iron County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mercer Area Ambulance and Rescue, Mercer Fire Snowmobile Rescue and a Wisconsin DNR conservation officer assisted at the scene.