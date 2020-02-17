Snowmobiles crash on curve near Big Bay

POWELL TOWNSHIP, MI-- Two snowmobilers were knocked unconscious in an accident in Powell Township Friday.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 1:10 p.m. to Trail 14 about 1.5 miles southwest of Big Bay. A 19-year-old Akron, Ohio man came around a curve too fast and sideswiped a sled driven by a 52-year-old Muskegon man.

The drivers hit each other’s helmets when the snowmobiles collided. They were thrown off the sleds and lost consciousness for a few moments. Both riders had companions riding with them who rendered first aid until they could drive the snowmobiles to Cram’s Store in Big Bay.

The riders were taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies remind snowmobilers to use extreme caution when approaching a curve or any road crossing.