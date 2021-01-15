Snyder, 8 others arraigned on charges related to Flint water crisis

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- Nine former government officials, including former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, have been formally charged with crimes connected to the Flint water crisis.

They were arraigned Thursday morning on charges ranging from willful neglect of duty to involuntary manslaughter.

State Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud stressed the importance of holding government officials accountable.

“When an entire city is victimized by the negligence and indifference by those in power, it deserves an uncompromising investigation that holds to account anyone who is criminally culpable,” she said.

Rick Snyder’s attorney describes the two misdemeanor charges against the former governor as “without merit.” If convicted, Snyder could face a year in jail.

Others charged this week could face several years in prison if they’re convicted on the most serious charges.