Some in GOP want Trump apology for denigrating late Dingell

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)-- Some of President Donald Trump's staunchest GOP allies say he should apologize for attacking the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell of Michigan.

On Wednesday night as the Democratic-led House impeached him, Trump said from a rally in Michigan that the World War II veteran Dingell might be “looking up” from hell.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says the president should apologize. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Dingell had served the country well.

The White House says Trump was “just riffing."

The swipe came right after every House Republican voted against impeaching Trump.

Dingell's widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, called the comments “hurtful.”