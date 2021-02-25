Some MI officials call for wolf hunt

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- A resolution calling on state wildlife officials to authorize a wolf hunting season this year passed a state senate committee Wednesday.

At the hearing Rory Mattson with the Delta Conservation District spoke in favor of a hunt.

“We keep hearing about Michigan’s wolf population. For us in the UP, it’s not Michigan’s wolf population, it’s definitely the Upper Peninsula’s population.”

State wildlife officials prefer to wait until the legal status of wolves is more permanently settled.

It's estimated there are about 700 wolves in the U-P. The last wolf hunt in Michigan was in 2013.

The Biden administration is reviewing the Trump administration’s decision to delist the grey wolf from the Endangered Species list. Environmental groups are challenging the decision in federal court.