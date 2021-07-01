Soo man charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, assaulting teen

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI--   A Sault Ste. Marie firefighter is under investigation for assaulting a 16-year-old girl. 

Charles Pereny
Credit Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday city police received information that the assault happened during an underage drinking party at 26-year-old Charles Pereny’s house. Police asked the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter.

Pereny was already out on bond on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor from a 2020 case. That case is still making its way through the court system.

Pereny is now charged with domestic assault, interfering with electronic communications, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was arraigned Wednesday in 91st District Court and released on bond with multiple conditions, including a tether.

