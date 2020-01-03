Soo school break extended as area deals with power outages

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The holiday break has been extended for students in an Upper Peninsula school district, which canceled classes but opened a high school to area residents to charge their phones — and recharge themselves — during a multiday power outage.

Power has been restored to the schools in the Sault Ste. Marie district, but many homes remain in the dark since rain, ice and snow brought down hundreds of trees as well as electricity lines earlier this week.

The holiday break was scheduled to end yesterday (Thurs). Instead, schools remained closed for the rest of the week. The high school is open for warmth, showers and lunch.

Superintendent Tim Hall said getting kids ready for school after not having power for multiple days would have added undue stress to families.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative said it still had 3,500 businesses and homes without power Thursday night, mostly in Chippewa County.