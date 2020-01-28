Soo woman runs from probation/parole office, authorities on the lookout

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- Authorities are looking for an absconder out of Chippewa County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Tara Jo Horka, 30, of Sault Ste. Marie reported to her probation officer on Friday. Deputies say when things were not going her way Horka left and has not been seen since.

Two arrest warrants have been issued for Horka: absconding from supervision and being a habitual offender.

Horka is 5’3” and 145 pounds. She has blond (or colored) hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was on Pine Street in Sault Ste. Marie and her last known vehicle was a blue PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information regarding Horka’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.