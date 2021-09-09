Sorvisto pleads in Capitol riot case

By

WASHINGTON, D.C.--   A Hancock man arrested in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has entered into a plea deal.

Jeremy Sorvisto initially faced four charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The FBI says he pleaded guilty August 30 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing a Capitol building—a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

As part of the deal, Sorvisto will be interviewed about the events of the insurrection before he’s sentenced. He must also pay $500 in restitution for damages caused during the breach.

Sentencing is set for November 19.

