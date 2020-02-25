Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in Mackinac County snowmobile crashes

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Two snowmobile accidents happened almost simultaneously on Big Manistique Lake in Portage Township early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police from the St. Ignace and Sault Ste. Marie Posts were dispatched around 12:35 a.m. to the lake. They say both snowmobiles were northbound when they ran into Burnt Island. Both drivers were ejected from their sleds.

A 61-year-old man from Leland and a 59-year-old man from McMillan were taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crashes, which remain under investigation.