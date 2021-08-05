St. Louis, MO attempted homicide suspect crashes, dies in eastern UP

GULLIVER, MI-- An Illinois man wanted for the attempted homicide of his ex-wife died in Gulliver, Michigan Wednesday.

Michigan State Police from the Manistique Outpost say around 3:45 p.m. the St. Louis, Missouri Police Department issued a “be on the lookout” notice for Karl Lymas of O’Fallon, Illinois. Lymas had tried to kill his ex-wife earlier in the day, and officers believed he was going to try to cross into Canada via the International Bridge at Sault Ste. Marie.

An off-duty Manistique Public Safety sergeant saw a vehicle matching the description along US-2 near Duck Inn Road. Multiple agencies responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, but Lymas kept driving. During the pursuit Lymas shot himself, then crashed in the Gulliver area. He died at the scene.

Detectives from the Gladstone Post responded and coordinated their investigation with detectives from the St. Louis Police Department.

Sault Tribal Police, Manistique Public Safety, the Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources officers assisted at the scene.