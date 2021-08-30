Stabenow, Peters Announce Over $200,000 in Support for Ahmeek Fire Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Michiagn U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have announced that the Ahmeek Fire Department will receive federal funding to improve operations and safety for firefighters and personnel. The $213,942 comes from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

Senator Peters says the grant will help ensure first responders at the Ahmeek Fire Department have additional resources to continue to safely and effectively protect the community.

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants. These competitive grants help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.

More information about the grant can be found at http://www.fema.gov/firegrants.