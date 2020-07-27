Start taking precautions against COVID or see case numbers jump, say health officials

MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials say the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased dramatically in the Upper Peninsula.

The health officers and medical directors of the U.P.’s six health departments say the region has gone from being considered “low risk” for infection to “medium” and is moving toward “high risk.” They say a large number of people came to the U.P. and brought the virus with them.

U.P. residents have also increased their mobility and are reporting more close contacts. Officials believe residents were lulled into a false sense of security because the area was low risk until recently, and they have been ignoring six-foot distancing and not wearing masks.

The health departments anticipate infections will continue to rise. They say it’s more important than ever to limit travel, maintain physical distancing, and wear a mask in public. And—as always—wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.