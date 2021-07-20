State and local officials pay tribute to Houghton County sheriff

HOUGHTON, MI-- Following the death of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean Monday evening, members of state and local government have begun to issue public statements marking his passing and honoring his service as a seven-term law enforcement official.

Undersheriff Kevin Coppo recognized McLean as a great leader and a friend to many in the department and the community. “This was a good man who led with a steady hand and a sense of compassion,” said Coppo. “Our hearts are with his family during this difficult time. He will truly be missed by all of us.”

Houghton County Administrator Ben Larson noted how fortunate the community was to have a man of this caliber who proudly served both citizens and visitors in a fair and common-sense manner. “I watched him interact with children, the elderly and all ages in between, and it was always with a smile and a genuine warmth for others,” said Larson. “He loved being our sheriff, and we loved having him here. His legacy will live on forever in Houghton County.”

Larson also noted that many throughout the state have reached out to him, offering condolences and tributes, and said that his team and the department will continue to serve in his honor going forward.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement from Lansing Tuesday morning offering condolences, saying “I join the hundreds of people who have expressed their condolences after learning of Sheriff McLean’s passing – a loss that is felt beyond the county he proudly served for more than two decades at the department’s helm. My thoughts are with the sheriff’s loved ones and the entire Houghton County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time.”

Funeral services for the sheriff are pending.