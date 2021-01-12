State audits November election

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- The Michigan Department of State began an audit of the November election Monday.

Audits are performed after every election in the state, but officials say this one is even more rigorous. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson planned to roll out this new type of audit months before President Donald Trump and Republican supporters falsely claimed there was widespread fraud in the November election. She says the audit is a more statistically reliable way of affirming the ballots were accurately counted.

Benson acknowledges political leaders will need to do more to get people to trust election results again, quoting Senator Mitt Romney:

“We have to respect the voters by telling them the truth and the more people who do that the more we'll get out of this moment we're in and closer to one where we're all working with the same set of facts.”

Republican and Democratic township, city and county clerks agree there was no widespread fraud and President-elect Joe Biden won in Michigan.