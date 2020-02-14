State cites problems with police database under construction

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Michigan officials ordered a private contractor to halt work on a multimillion-dollar state police database because it isn't working.

The contractor, Information Builders, was told to stop by Feb. 10 due to the “inoperable data hub.” The letter was obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

Separately, the attorney general's office disputed a $2.6 million bill from Information Builders. There was no immediate comment from the company.

The $12.2 million contract covers a database with criminal records, traffic crashes and other incidents.