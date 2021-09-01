UP State Fair breaks records

ESCANABA, MI-- The Upper Peninsula State Fair saw the most people ever walk through the front gate this year.

Record attendance was reached on four of the seven days of the fair for a total of 97,057 guests, a 3-percent increase over 2019.

Vickie Micheau is Executive Director of the Delta Chamber of Commerce and also manages the fair. She says a lack of rain throughout the week helped boost attendance. There was a great turnout in the grandstands, as well, which filled for bands, races, and a livestock auction.

Micheau says the community again benefited from the economic impact of the U.P. State Fair after a year when the fair was not held. She believes the fair is vital to the overall economy of Delta County and much of the Upper Peninsula.