Ely Township, MI - Michigan State Police from the Negaunee Post are investigating the theft of a trailer from the Perch Lake area in Ely (EE’-lee) Township. The victim noticed the utility trailer was missing from his residence on Wednesday. Officials believe it was stolen sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday. The trailer is

5-foot-by-8-foot and black with Michigan registration D-0-5-8-0-2-7.