State unveils map of shipwrecks

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (MPRN)-- Michigan’s history center has launched an interactive map showing the location and history of shipwrecks in the Great Lakes.

The map focuses on ships that were wrecked in Michigan waters, which means it doesn’t include wrecks like the Edmund Fitzgerald, which went down in Canadian waters.

Sandra Clark is with the Michigan History Center. She says the map includes roughly 300 shipwrecks with information for visitors about the history of wrecks and whether they can be viewed from a kayak.

“We do hope this help them plan a trip if they are divers or snorkelers or kayakers but we’re also doing it for what we call the armchair explorers,” she says.

Clark says the history center hopes to add more shipwrecks over time. There are 800 known wrecks in Michigan waters.

The map will not include sites where technical diving would be required to reach a wreck. It will also not include wrecks that are “burial sites” and may house human remains.