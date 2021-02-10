Sterling Heights man injured in Marquette County snowmobile accident

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A downstate man has been injured in a Marquette Township snowmobile crash.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. to snowmobile trail #14. Deputies say Michael Sampson, 78, of Sterling Heights was northbound in a group of six snowmobilers when he came to a curve. He accidentally pushed on the throttle instead of the brake, which sent the machine off the trail and ejected him.

Sampson was taken to UPHS-Marquette for a pelvic injury.

Marquette Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.