A string of zeroes for NMU

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University is proud of its zeroes. Its coronavirus-related zeroes, that is.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates no current active cases of the virus have been identified in any employees or students, either on-campus or off. No student is being isolated in Spalding Hall and no new cases of the virus have been identified over ten consecutive days.

President Fritz Erickson says everyone on campus should continue to wear face masks, socially distance, and monitor themselves for symptoms.

In an email Monday Erickson also mentioned to students that in this cold weather warm footwear is a must, but socks with flip-flops or sandals does not quite qualify as such.