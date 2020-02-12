Subaru struck by vehicle in Ely Township

ELY TOWNSHIP, MI-- One person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ely Township Tuesday.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of US-41 and County Road 496. A westbound Subaru Forester driven by a 59-year-old Republic woman was stopped and waiting to turn into a business when she was rear-ended by a Toyota Camry driven by a 42-year-old Crystal Falls man.

The woman complained of injuries to her neck and was taken to UPHS-Bell.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Based on witness reports the cause of the crash seems to point toward careless driving. The accident remains under investigation.