Suicide Bowl ski jumping postponed

NEGAUNEE, MI-- The 134th Annual Suicide Hill Ski Jumping Tournament is postponed until March.

The Ishpeming Ski Club says it’s been a challenging year for events and officials want to ensure the safety of athletes and the community. The club is working on a plan to host the tournament at Suicide Hill in Negaunee March 6th and 7th. It will be based on the State of Michigan’s guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation.

Officials are also hoping more snow will fall between now and the beginning of March.

The ski club is updating facilities and programming. Officials are planning fundraisers to offset the lack of spectators.