Suspect breaks into, hides in, Newberry house

NEWBERRY, MI-- A Newberry man is in custody for breaking into a home in the city.

Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched on a report of a man actively breaking into a house on East Avenue D. When troopers arrived the suspect saw them and went back into the occupied house. Troopers got the occupants out, then found the suspect hiding under a pile of clothes. He was taken into custody.

The 33-year-old Newberry resident was arrested for home invasion, resisting/ obstructing a police officer and for other prior warrants for his arrest.

He was lodged in the Luce County Jail.