Suspect developed in Iron Mountain hit-and-run crash

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Iron Mountain Post continue to investigate a July 28 hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Troopers say it happened in the early morning hours on M-189 near County Road 424 in Caspian. A pickup truck hit a 16-year-old girl.

She was taken to Aspirus Iron River, then transferred to a Green Bay hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.

Officers have identified a suspect and a vehicle. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.