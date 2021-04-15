Suspect shot by Calumet troopers at Green Bay hospital

By 16 minutes ago

CALUMET, MI--   An armed woman who was shot by Michigan State Police at a Hubbell residence Monday night is in critical condition.

Troopers from the Calumet Post responded to a report of shots fired at the house and encountered the 28-year-old woman outside with a gun. She refused to drop the firearm. Officers say they feared for the safety of an elderly person inside the house, and when the woman tried to go back inside they fired their weapons.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital then transferred to a Green Bay facility, where she remains in critical condition.

The MSP 7th District Incident Response Team continues to investigate the incident and will submit a report to the Houghton County Prosecutor for review.

Tags: 
Michigan State Police Calumet Post
Hubbell
police shooting

Related Content

Police shoot armed female suspect in Hubbell

By Apr 13, 2021

HUBBELL, MI--   Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houghton County.

Monday around 9:15 p.m. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post and a deputy from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of shots fired at a Hubbell residence. Officers encountered a 28-year-old woman armed with a gun outside the house. The officers repeatedly commanded the woman to put the firearm down, but she refused and tried to go back into the residence with the gun.