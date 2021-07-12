Suspect who pleaded guilty to threatening Hannahville Indian School prison-bound

MENOMINEE, MI-- An Eben Junction man is headed to prison for threatening to “shoot up” the Hannahville Indian School in Harris Township.

Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg says Cody Miller, 23, was sentenced on June 25 to 2 to 5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty on May 19 to attempted threat of terrorism.

Rogg says on October 30 of 2019, Miller drove into the Hannahville School parking lot in a pickup truck, pulled a handgun from his pocket and said he was going “to shoot up the school.” He says he “has weapons and isn’t afraid to use them,” as he walked quickly toward a group of school students. The students ran inside the gym and locked the doors.

Hannahville Police and Michigan State Police arrested Miller and seized a rifle, a loaded magazine, a 12-gauge shotgun and shells and a snub-nosed revolver.