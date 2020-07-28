Suspicious fire in Calumet

CALUMET, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a suspicious fire.

Troopers responded around 5:10 p.m. Sunday to a residential fire on Cedar Street in Calumet Township. They think the fire began sometime between 4:40 and

5:10 p.m. A male subject was seen just prior to it starting and he left just before the fire was observed.

The house sustained moderate damage to its exterior.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Calumet Post at 906-337-5145. Tips may also be submitted through the MSP mobile app on your smartphone or tablet.

Those who give information leading to the arrest or prosecution of arsonists in Michigan can receive a reward of up to $5,000 dollars.