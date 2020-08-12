Swimmers saved from drowning in Houghton County

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI-- Four people had to be rescued from Lake Superior in Houghton County Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to Big Traverse Beach in Schoolcraft Township. They say an 8-year-old girl was swept out by a current. When three other beachgoers attempted to save her, they also were taken out by the current. Several people on the beach assisted with inflatable tubes and were able to get everyone to shore.

A 12-year-old downstate boy was treated by first responders then taken to Aspirus Keweenaw. He was later airlifted to the University of Michigan’s Children’s Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.