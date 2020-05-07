SWP offers helping hands

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Superior Watershed Partnership is offering crews to assist with a variety of projects communities need completed due to the pandemic.

Covid Community Crews are available free of charge to municipalities, tribes and non-profit organizations. Projects could include loading boxes at food pantries, conducting environmental monitoring, improving regional hiking trails, posting related signs, erecting fencing, and assisting with contact tracing.

Most partnership personnel have been classified as essential due to their work on critical infrastructure projects or coordinating low-income assistance programs such as the Michigan Energy Assistance Program. Ideal CCC projects will be outside but crews will also be available for some indoor projects that provide adequate social distancing.

To schedule a crew email carl@superiorwatersheds.org.