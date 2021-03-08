Task force drafts 16 UP energy recommendations

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force is looking for public input on its draft recommendations.

The group has spent the last two years studying the energy landscape in the U.P. to identify possible alternatives to meeting the region’s energy needs. The task force came up with 16 recommendations. They include encouraging electric providers to participate in an Upper Peninsula-wide electric plan; developing renewable energy, energy storage and electric vehicle charging; and offering residential programs for energy upgrade grants and early purchase of propane.

Residents have until March 14 to comment on the draft. Public input will be considered by the task force as it finalizes recommendations during its final meeting March 16.

The draft report can be found here. Submit comments to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.