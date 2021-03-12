Tech gets millions for self-driving vehicle development

HOUGHTON, MI-- Michigan Technological University has been awarded nearly $4.5 million in federal funding for self-driving vehicle research and development.

The money comes from the Department of Energy. It will be used to support projects that enhance connected and automated vehicle technologies that improve driver safety by eliminating risk found in human error.

The research is led by MTU in partnership with General Motors, the American Center of Mobility and Stellantis. It aims to identify fuel savings and expand electric vehicle range by creating more intelligently operating vehicles.