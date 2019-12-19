Three more elk killed downstate, DNR searching for suspects

GAYLORD, MI-- Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are dealing with the third case of elk poaching in the Northern Lower Peninsula in roughly a month.

Conservation officers in Gaylord say someone shot three elk either Saturday or Sunday in the Pigeon River State Forest, east of Vanderbilt. They believe the adult cow elk were killed as they were bedded down near each other.

Lieutenant Jim Gorno says the destruction of the animals is a true shame.

Public tips received regarding a bull elk poached in November helped identify a suspect in the case. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the DNR Law Enforcement Division in Gaylord or the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously.