UP tourism season looking great, official says

MARQUETTE, MI-- Things are looking good for Upper Peninsula tourism over the next few months.

Tom Nemacheck is Executive Director of the Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association. He says this past winter was tough because snow arrived later in the season, but spring tourism should see a huge jump.

“We’re going to see potentially record visits as compared to previous springs, even back many years.”

Nemacheck says when the first two COVID-19 vaccines were approved in December people started planning for the summer.

“Immediately traffic to our website went up very fast in people researching summer trips. It was like, instantaneous.”

People are flocking to the region because the very nature of the U-P promotes social distancing, Nemacheck says.

“With our 300 and some thousand residents only, or under 300,000, and 18 trillion trees we look like a very—we’re a very safe environment.”

He believes the tourism industry in the region will open up quickly and keep going through the coming fall.