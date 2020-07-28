Tourist Park worker tests positive for coronavirus

MARQUETTE, MI-- An employee at Marquette’s Tourist Park has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee works at the campground and last reported to work on July 22. The city was notified of the positive test result Sunday and enacted COVID-19 response protocols.

No additional details are being provided.

The Marquette County Health Department is actively involved in the case and is conducting contact tracing.

City employees who feel ill or are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are directed not to come to work.