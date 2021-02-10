Train derailment near Escanaba

ESCANABA, MI-- Police are investigating the derailment of a train in Escanaba.

Tuesday around 8 p.m. Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched to a site near 19th Avenue North on the west side of the city. They say the accident was not near a residential area and didn't obstruct any traffic.

Both conductors were able to get out of the train and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The nature of the derailment is under investigation and cleanup of the site is ongoing.

Delta County Central Dispatch, CN Railroad and CN Railroad Police, and UP Environmental Services assisted in the incident.